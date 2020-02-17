KEENE -- A Swanzey woman, who police say helped an armed robbery suspect steal the gun he used, turned herself in to authorities this week.
Briana Sullivan, 24, is charged with felony theft and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
She turned herself in to police on Monday. She allegedly helped Joshua Drinnon, 26, also of Swanzey, during a burglary of a Keene home earlier this month where guns were stolen, according to police.
Sullivan and Drinnon broke into the home and stole a gun safe on Feb. 4, according to police.
As officers were zeroing in on Drinnon as a suspect in the burglary, he allegedly committed the armed robbery at a sportswear store in downtown Keene on Feb. 11.
Drinnon got away with an unknown amount of cash from Synergy on Main Street, according to police. Officers swarmed the area in response to the robbery report. Drinnon was found shortly before 3 p.m. in a motel parking lot on West Street.
Schools throughout the city were alerted, and they enacted security protocols as a precaution while police searched for the robbery suspect.
Sullivan is free on personal recognizance bail and is due in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene on Feb. 27 for her arraignment.
Drinnon is currently being held without bail. Police say all of the stolen guns have been recovered.