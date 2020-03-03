NEWPORT — The man who police say was behind Claremont's biggest heroin and crack cocaine dealing operation is behind bars after he and an alleged accomplice were arrested Monday, caught with guns, drugs and close to $14,000 in cash, according to police.
Police said Christopher Fields, 40, told them he had an expensive lifestyle. Now he’s being held without bail on charges that he's been running a drug enterprise out of two School Street apartments for the past six years.
Fields was arraigned Tuesday in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport along with his alleged accomplice, Antwuan Tucker, 42. Both are charged with drug sales, operating a drug enterprise, and being felons in possession of firearms, according to court records.
Fields, known as “V,” is the city's and the region’s most prolific and consistent drug supplier, bringing in heroin and crack cocaine and selling the drugs to area dealers, said Assistant County Attorney Justin Hersh.
Hersh said police have been investigating the operation for months after making the discovery that Fields was operating in the city almost undetected for years. Fields would come up to Claremont, usually taking public transportation, with a large amount of drugs, Hersh said.
Fields would then make deals with drug dealers from Claremont and the surrounding communities before leaving again with the cash, according to Hersh. Tucker would stay in Claremont, making deals in place of Fields and keeping the cash for his alleged accomplice to collect, according to Hersh. These weekly trips could net up to $20,000 a week, Hersh said. Tucker has been living in Claremont for at least the past year in the apartments Fields set up for the deals, Hersh said.
“He told police ‘Tucker is my guy,’” Hersh said.
Police built the case over months, making undercover purchases of drugs from both Fields and Tucker, according to court records.
Fields was met in Bellows Falls, Vt., by a woman who drove him to Claremont, Hersh said. When officers with the Claremont Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and New Hampshire State Police stopped the car he was in while downtown, police found a backpack with 600 bags of heroin, about $6,000 worth of the drug, Hersh said.
Tucker, also known as “Cuz,” was arrested in a raid on the two apartments, located in a building close to Claremont’s downtown and near Stevens High School. That search yielded four guns, including an assault rifle, $13,800 in cash, and 14 crack cocaine rocks valued at around $1,400, Hersh said. Fields accepted guns for drug payments, according to Hersh.
Fields has a history of drug and gun related convictions in New York, Connecticut and Virginia, and Tucker has convictions out of New York, Hersh said.
Fields’ court-appointed attorney, Jay Buckey, said his client was prepared to post $7,000 in bail, but Judge Brian Tucker ordered him held without bail pending an evidentiary hearing.
Antwuan Tucker’s court-appointed attorney, Kelly Dowd, said his client was more of an employee rather than the leader of the alleged drug enterprise. Dowd said Antwuan Tucker wanted to go back to New York and live with his mother pending trial, and could call in to the court on a daily basis to check in. The judge also ordered him held without bail.
Both men face 25 years to life in prison on the charge of being leaders of a drug enterprise.