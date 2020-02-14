MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a parolee who they say walked away from a sober house last weekend.
Kevin Paul, 40, was paroled after a 2015 arrest on firearms charges and violating the conditions of an earlier parole.
That parole had been granted after Paul served time in prison as an accomplice in the 1997 shooting death of Officer Jeremy Charron of the Epsom Police Department. Paul, then 18, was riding in a car with Gordon Perry when Perry gunned down Charron.
Manchester police say they consider Paul dangerous.
Paul is approximately 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police said he might be riding in one of three cars with Tennessee license plates: a 2015 white Ford Fusion, with Tennessee license plate 1P78E2; a 2012 silver Dodge Avenger, with Tennessee license plate 5J27C6; or a 2005 silver Honda Accord, with Tennessee license plate 7P16D8.
Manchester police ask anyone who knows where Paul might be to call 603-668-8711, or leave an anonymous tip on the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Information that leads to his apprehension is worthy of a cash reward, police said.