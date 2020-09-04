MANCHESTER -- Manchester police were scouring a center city neighborhood Friday morning after receiving a report of a machete-wielding rapist.
Police said a man called at 9:10 a.m. from an Auburn street address to say that his girlfriend woke to a man sexually assaulting her.
The woman said the assailant had a machete, police said. He was able to run from the apartment, and police were actively searching the area.
He is described as a skinny Black man in his 30s with an afro. He was wearing a green or black shirt and shorts.