MANCHESTER -- Police are looking for a man who stole alcohol from a Rite Aid early Sunday and threatened a clerk who told him it was too late to buy it, police said.
Officers responded to the Rite Aid at 122 McGregor St. around 2:15 a.m. after the employee called and reported the threat, police said. According to the clerk, the man took two 18 packs of Twisted Tea from the cooler, then threatened to stab the employee after being told it was too late to purchase alcohol, police said.
Retail alcohol sales are cut off at 11:45 p.m. under state law.
The clerk told police that the man did not show a weapon before leaving the store with the merchandise, according to a news release.
Police said the man was described as white, in his mid-20s and about 5 foot-6 with a heavy build.
Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to call police at (603) 668-8711 or the Crime Line at (603) 624-4040.