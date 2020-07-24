Police are looking for a man who they say shot and wounded a woman after an argument in Rochester Friday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Friday, Rochester police said a caller told them a woman had been shot in a homeless camp between Wakefield Street and Chestnut Hill Road.
She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.
In a news release, police said they thought a man shot the woman after an argument, and then ran away from the camp.
Rochester police and New Hampshire State Police could not find the man Friday morning.
Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Berencsi, 48, of Rochester, on charges of second-degree assault with a firearm, and violation of a protective order.
Police described Berencsi as a white man, about 5-foot-11, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with no sleeves and jeans, and has tattoos on both arms.