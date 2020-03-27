Manchester police are looking for a man they say robbed a North End gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said a man in a hooded sweatshirt walked into the Mobil gas station at 1602 Elm St. The clerk told police the man slid a note across the counter demanding cash. The clerk handed over money, and the man ran out, heading south on Elm Street.
Police say the man is short and skinny with light skin and dark facial hair. They described him as black or Hispanic, and said he was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans when he took the money from the gas station.
Manchester police ask anyone with information information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.