A man threw a glass vase at a Manchester hotel worker, police say, after he was asked to wear a mask in the lobby.
Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, a worker at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street told a man in the hotel lobby to put on a face mask.
She told police he started yelling. When she asked him to leave, the worker told police, the man threw a glass vase at her, hitting her in the face before he ran out.
Police are trying to identify the man who they say the the vase at the hotel worker.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.