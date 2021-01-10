Manchester police are asking the public for help as they investigate the “untimely death” of a woman found dead near a local walking trail the morning of Dec. 30.
A 911 caller reported finding a body, later identified as Cynthia Halloran, 69, in a parking lot near Massabesic Front Park near the Youngsville baseball complex just after 7:30 a.m. The complex is located near a parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail.
An autopsy was performed on Halloran’s body, but the cause and manner of Halloran’s death have yet to be determined.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and Deputy Attorney General Jane Young are seeking the public’s help determining Halloran’s whereabouts the morning she died. They’re asking anyone who may know where she was between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 30, 2020, to contact Manchester police at 668-8711.
Officials say the investigation into Halloran’s death remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.