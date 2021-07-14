Goffstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men allegedly involved in two car thefts on Sunday.
Police released a surveillance photo of a man they say was driving a stolen car and fled the scene of an accident in Bedford. The man then drove into Goffstown, evading police, and abandoned the stolen vehicle in the village area of town before fleeing on foot.
About an hour later, police said, a second man was seen walking around homes a short distance from where the vehicle was abandoned, and asking for a ride to Henniker. A local resident moments later reported that her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway.
The vehicle, a blue 2010 Subaru Impreza with registration 89H74, has not been found, police said.
Police also released a surveillance photo of the second suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the two men to contact Detective Jason Ouellette at jason.ouellette@goffstownnh.gov or Officer Scott Avedisian at scott.avedisian@goffstownnh.gov, or by phone at 497-4858.