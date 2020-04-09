Manchester police are looking for two men who they say broke into an Elm Street gas station Wednesday and Thursday.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for David Lang, 46, of Manchester, and are trying to figure out who the other man was. They think the two broke into the Mobil gas station late Wednesday, and again a few hours later.
According to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, employees noticed cash and cigarettes missing when they came into work Thursday morning. When police came to look at the store's surveillance cameras, they say they saw a man come into the store around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the video showed a few hours later, the man came back with another person, and took things.
Police say the man who first came into the store looked like Lang, who was arrested on March 30 after police said he broke into Central High School.
Lang was released after that arrest on his personal recognizance. He will be charged with burglary and violating the conditions of his release on bail.
Police are still trying to figure out who the other man is.
Police ask anyone who knows where Lang is, or who the other man is, to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the anonymous crimeline at 603-624-4040.