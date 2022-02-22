Manchester police say they want to charge a local woman whose dead pit bull was found in a trash bag behind a hotel.

Police said they plan to charge Keryn Lynch, 37, with the crime of unlawful activities.

Police said a dog walker found the trash bag with the body of a dead pit bull behind the Fairfield Inn off South Porter Street on Jan. 19.

The dog walker found a tail sticking out of the bag, police said. Police said Lynch is the dog owner.