Police seek woman in connection with dead dog By Mark Hayward New Hampshire Union Leader Mark Hayward Author email Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police say they want to charge a local woman whose dead pit bull was found in a trash bag behind a hotel.Police said they plan to charge Keryn Lynch, 37, with the crime of unlawful activities.Police said a dog walker found the trash bag with the body of a dead pit bull behind the Fairfield Inn off South Porter Street on Jan. 19.The dog walker found a tail sticking out of the bag, police said. Police said Lynch is the dog owner. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Dog Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Initial report on Harmony Montgomery case out shortly Details of love triangle, clandestine burial emerge in 2020 Manchester murder Officials identify man found dead at scene of officer-involved shooting Man charged with felony for used cooking oil caper at Puritan Backroom Authorities arrest 12 on charges of cocaine, fentanyl charges Durham man faces multiple charges in Hampton Man injured, tables and chairs smashed in fight at Iguana’s Restaurant restaurant in Manchester Saving young lives: State relies on 'voluntary services' to protect children from at-risk parents More charges emerge for 'serial predator' Pincoske New Hampshire man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Eastern Shore crash Request News Coverage