MANCHESTER — Police are seeking a Woodsville man in a case where a worker at Catholic Medical Center had her purse robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.
Police said the robbery took place about 6 p.m. in the employee parking lot.
According to police, there is an arrest warrant out for Ron Goodwin, 43, of Woodsville in connection with the robbery.
The victim told police she crossed the sky bridge and had entered the employee lot when a vehicle pulled up behind her. A man jumped out of the car, showed a gun, grabbed her purse, returned to the car and drove off.
Police said the robber was a white man with a gray beard who wore a dark jacket and pants with a winter hat.
Anyone with information on the case or Goodwin’s wherabouts can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.