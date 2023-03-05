A group of Plymouth State University students were struck by a vehicle Saturday in the area of the Flying Monkey in Plymouth and the driver did not stop, police said.
The driver continued south on Main Street, according to a news release.
Four people were brought to Speare Memorial Hospital. The conditions were not listed in the news release.
“Officers were able to review surveillance video footage from different businesses along Main Street,” the release reads. “Further investigation revealed a possible suspect vehicle, which officers were able to locate parked at a residence in Plymouth.”
The vehicle had damage consistent with the accident and the driver has been identified.
Plymouth State University issued a statement Sunday night confirming four students were involved in the accident.
“All four students were treated and released from the hospital, and we are doing all we can to support them and their families,” the statement said. “At this time, we are not releasing the names of the students involved.”
The school referred all further inquiries to the Plymouth Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending, according to the news release.
Plymouth State University Police, New Hampshire State Police and Plymouth fire also assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Plymouth police detectives at 603-536-1804.