SALEM — Police say a shirtless man wearing a pink skirt and pink boots broke into a home Sunday afternoon, startling the 75-year-old man who lived there.
Eric Mann, 32, is the same person who broke into a Merrimack home last year while wearing a devil woman costume, according to police.
Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said the resident of the South Policy Street home called 911 and told police someone broke the glass in his back door and got in.
Authorities responded at 1:24 p.m., surrounded the the residence and made contact with the intruder, later identified by police as Mann.
Police arrested him without incident.
Police charged Mann with felony burglary, as well as criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, all Class A misdemeanors.
Dolan said Mann used a pair of yellow bolt cutters to break the glass door. The homeowner identified the bolt cutters as his and said they must have been taken from his garage.
Mann was arraigned Monday afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court.
In October 2018, Mann was arrested for attempting to break into a Merrimack home on Grouse Lane while wearing fishnet stockings, a dress, a wig, devil horns and makeup.
Police said Mann fled on foot from the Grouse Lane home and police chased him to a house on Ministerial Drive, where they arrested him.
He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and a criminal trespass violation.
A review hearing for those charges is scheduled for Jan. 14 at Merrimack District Court.
In June, Mann was charged with receiving stolen property and loitering or prowling.
Mann has 11 criminal cases in New Hampshire going back to 2007, according to court clerks.
