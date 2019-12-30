SALEM -- Police say a shirtless man wearing a pink skirt and pink boots broke into a home Sunday afternoon, startling the 75-year-old man who lived there.
Eric Mann, 32, is the same person who broke into a Merrimack home last year while wearing a devil woman costume, according to police.
Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said the resident of the South Policy Street home called 911 and told police someone broke the glass back door of the home to gain entry. A Salem police dispatcher advised the man to exit the building.
Authorities responded to the home at 1:24 p.m., created a perimeter around the residence and made contact with the intruder, later identified by police as Mann.
Police said Mann exited the house after they gave some verbal commands, and police arrested him without incident.
“It looks like he was fairly cooperative in that aspect,” Dolan said.
Police charged Mann with felony burglary, as well as criminal trespass, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, all Class A misdemeanors.
Dolan said Mann used a pair of yellow bolt cutters to break the glass door. The homeowner identified the bolt cutters as his and said they must have been taken from his garage.
A neighbor on South Policy Street told police she saw a man knock on the front door of the victim’s house several times before going around to the back of the home.
Police say it appears Mann, who provided police with a Merrimack home address on Ministerial Drive, was staying at the Red Roof Inn in Salem.
Mann was arraigned Monday afternoon in Rockingham County Superior Court.
In October 2018, Mann was arrested for attempting to break into a Merrimack home on Grouse Lane while wearing fishnet stockings, a dress, a wig, devil horns and makeup.
Police said he fled on foot from the Grouse Lane home and police chased Mann to a house on Ministerial Drive, where they arrested him.
He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and a criminal trespass violation. A review hearing for those charges is scheduled for Jan. 14 at Merrimack District Court.
In June, Mann was charged with receiving stolen property and loitering or prowling.
Mann has 11 criminal cases in New Hampshire going back to 2007, according to court clerks.
