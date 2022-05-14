breaking Police shoot man dead in New Boston Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Courtesy Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man was shot and killed by police late Friday in New Boston, according to the state Attorney General's Office. The man died where he was shot, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.No police were hurt, and there is no threat to the public. The man's identity has not been released. Investigators have not released any other details, such as why police were called, or which police agencies were involved.This is the third person killed by police in New Hampshire this year. Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot by three police officers in Derry on April 9 after police said he approached a neighbor's home with a shotgun. Christopher Tkal, 57, was shot and killed Feb. 20 by police in Walpole who were responding to a call about domestic violence at his home.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Shooting New Boston Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police shoot man dead in New Boston Manchester police seek woman charged with murder of 71-year-old Investigation into Canaan police use of force released Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. held without bail following court appearance Friday in the killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in 1988 +2 Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. due in court Friday on murder charge in 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Load more {{title}} Most Popular Grandson of NH developer charged with killing mother, fraud to get inheritance At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Man sought in Manchester sexual assault Deputy insurance commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Former Londonderry police officer sentenced to 7 years for fatal DWI crash Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Man held on high cash bail following high-speed pursuit that began in NH Inside the sales machine of the 'kingpin' of opioid makers Police: NH man threatened motorist with knife after road rage incident Request News Coverage