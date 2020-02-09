Police: 3 shot near New England College campus in Henniker
Police near the scene of a shooting near the campus of New England College. Police said two female students and a man were injured in the off-campus shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

 Jeffrey Hastings

HENNIKER - Three people were shot near New England College early Sunday, police said.

Police were called to 4 Bridge St., where two women and a man were found suffering from non-life threatening injuries, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said.

The two women were students at New England College, according to Davis. All three were taken to Concord Hospital, where they were treated and released, Davis said.

Police patrol an area near New England College, where three people were injured in an off-campus shooting early Sunday. 

Local and state police responded and secured a perimeter around the scene.

Davis said the search for the shooter remained active.

“No one is custody right now,” Davis said.

