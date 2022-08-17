breaking Police standoff in Manchester ends after more than two hours with person in custody Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Manchester police outside a Maple Street apartment building on Aug. 17, 2022. By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A police standoff in the center of Manchester ended with an arrest after more than two hours Wednesday evening. City police said in social media posts that a person refused to leave an apartment as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant just before 7 p.m.Police have not made public the person's identity, or the charges in the arrest warrant.Police evacuated the three-story apartment building on the corner of Maple Street and Merrimack Street, and brought a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to the building. Police cars surrounded the block and directed traffic off Maple Street. Residents stood under trees and on neighbors' porches in the light rain as the city grew dark. Police let residents back in the building just before 9:30 p.m. and left the area.Police said the person was in custody. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police standoff in Manchester ends after more than two hours with person in custody Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel Rudy Giuliani expected to testify before Georgia grand jury Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers. But he keeps hearing 'No.' +2 Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men +5 Homeland Security watchdog Cuffari faces rebukes from lawmakers in missing texts case Load more {{title}} Most Popular Harmony Montgomery case now officially a homicide investigation Juvenile charged with first-degree murder in Northfield triple homicide Former Penuche's owner arrested after attending brother's funeral Questions abound in Northfield murders AG: Harmony killed in 2019, investigation turns to homicide Nashua man charged with armed robbery at Pheasant Lane Mall Exeter gas station held up at gunpoint by five men NH restaurateur gets probation for selling stolen cars Trump's secrets: How a records dispute led the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago Defendant claims insanity in Laconia murder trial Request News Coverage