Police have suspended an investigation into allegations that a male faculty member at the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham sexually abused a student nearly two decades ago after the alleged victim decided not to pursue the case further.
Stratham Police Chief Anthony King said Monday that police spoke with the alleged victim “at length” after authorities began their investigation in February.
“He had no interest whatsoever to pursue any charges on that,” he said.
King launched the investigation after learning about the allegation from David Ryan, superintendent of School Administrative Unit 16.
According to a police report obtained by the New Hampshire Union Leader, King received a text message from Ryan on Feb. 17 asking him to call him back to discuss a report of “possible past sexual assault involving students at CMS and a faculty member.” The school serves students from Brentwood, East Kingston, Exeter, Kensington, Newfields, and Stratham. The alleged abuse was believed to have occurred 15 to 20 years ago, police reported.
Under New Hampshire law, victims of sexual assault who were under 18 at the time of the incident have up to 22 years after they turn 18 to bring charges against a perpetrator.
“Whether it’s in this case or any other case, we support anybody coming forward and we will investigate to the fullest,” King said Monday.
Ryan, who also reported the allegations to the state Department of Education, told police that the father of the alleged victim “came to him and reported that one of his adult sons alleged past abuse at the hands of a faculty member,” King wrote in his report.
The alleged victim, who is now in his 30s, told his father about the allegations.
Stratham Detective Sgt. Steven Janvrin later contacted the alleged victim to follow up.
“He told me unequivocally that he did not want to pursue this investigation. He told me that his father was pushing this and that he told his father not to report it. He said that he was going to be in counseling starting the following week. He also told me that he was still trying to figure out what happened and that he did not have reliable memories about the events at the time of our conversation,” Janvrin wrote in his report.
When Janvrin asked if the alleged victim knew of any other students who were victims, he reported that he didn’t know.
“I told him that if he changed his mind and wanted to pursue this investigation, that I would reopen the investigation,” Janvrin wrote.
After their conversation, Janvrin called the alleged victim back a short time later and provided a name of the employee to see if he could confirm that it was the same individual at the center of the investigation, which he did, according to Janvrin’s report.
“He then reiterated that he was not sure of the time line of what happened and still needed to figure it out. (The alleged victim) was very polite throughout both conversations and told me that he appreciated that I was doing my job. I told him again that he could reach out to me if he had further questions or wanted to pursue the investigation,” Janvrin wrote.
While police were provided with the name of the alleged perpetrator, King said Monday that “we have no charges pending on this person, so right now there’s no other active investigation going.”
King said he doesn’t believe the person is still working at the school.
Ryan would not confirm the status of the individual.
“We have been made aware of the history around this issue, but given that no charges were made and no investigation is taking place, we do not believe it is appropriate to comment,” he said Monday.