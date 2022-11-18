Two people were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raid on their Hinsdale home that authorities say turned up drugs, cash, and weapons, including a machete and a sword.
William Emanuel, 54, and Teri Kneeland, 56, both of 28 Highland Ave., Hinsdale, were arrested by members of the state police SWAT team and the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
After executing a search warrant of the home and a vehicle on the premises, officers found crack cocaine, marijuana, pills and cash, as well as knives, a machete and a sword, officials said.
Emanuel was charged with three counts of sale of a controlled drug (crack cocaine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.
Kneeland was charged with conspiracy to commit the sale of a controlled drug (crack cocaine) and possession of the same drug.
All the charges are felonies.
The arrest came after a three-month investigation by the Drug Task Force into alleged drug trafficking at that address, police said.
Both Emanuel and Kneeland were arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday. Emanuel was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, and Kneeland on $3,000 cash bail.
Police said additional charges in the case are expected.