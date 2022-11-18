Two people were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raid on their Hinsdale home that authorities say turned up drugs, cash, and weapons, including a machete and a sword.

William Emanuel, 54, and Teri Kneeland, 56, both of 28 Highland Ave., Hinsdale, were arrested by members of the state police SWAT team and the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.