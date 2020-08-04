The subject of a frantic search by police on Monday had allegedly broken into homes adjacent to his girlfriend and his mother, according to police documents filed this morning.
Manchester police reports say Alexander Theriault, 28, was armed during alleged burglaries that took place on the West Side and the North End.
At 149 Parker Street in the Granite Square neighborhood, he allegedly shattered apartment window of his girlfriend's neighbor, pointed a handgun at apartment doors in the building and only fled when told police were enroute.
Then in the North End, he allegedly broke a glass door to gain access to a house at 130 Ray St., which is next door to his mother's house. A video surveillance showed him with gun in hand. And he initially yelled to the owners "you're going to get what's coming to you."
Theriault was the subject of an hours-long search and standoff on Ray Street. He was captured Monday night in Bedford, after police received reports he was at the Dunkin' Donuts on South River Road.
He appeared via a video link in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester late Tuesday morning. A judge ordered him held on preventive detention, but Theriault will be transported to Elliot Hospital and evaluated for emergency admission to the state psychiatric hospital.
Once the hospital releases Theriault he will be free on personal recognizance bail. Hillsborough County prosecutor Mandi Werner said he will be stabilized by then and under a treatment plan. If anything goes awry, the hospital will return him.
Authorities said police needed two hours, a police dog and a drone to flush him out of a wooded area.
Police filed arrest affidavits ahead of his arraignment. In one, they quote his mother, Darlene Theriault-Tsiorbas, identifying video footage of the burglar to her next door house.
"I know exactly who that is. This is my son," she said.
She told her neighbor that Theriault has a drug problem and could be under the influence of drugs, police said.
She also told police that her son left her home at 138 Ray St. about 3:40 a.m. Monday with a case that could have contained an firearm.
Theriault's brother told police he owns a rifle, possibly an AR-type rifle.
The police reports are somewhat unclear about what happened once the homeowners at 130 Ray St., Kyle MacPhee and girlfriend Jolyn Tinkham, did once confronted by Theriault.
The report only said he yelled at the couple and made the threat when ascending the stairs. MacPhee said Theriault seemed to be out of it.
Theriault had broken the rear door of their home and was armed with a handgun at the time.
Police later searched the neighborhood and found a handgun when they overturned a boat at Theriault-Tsiorbas's home next door.
The Ray Street incident took place shortly after 4 a.m. The Parker Street matter about 3:30 a.m.
Parker Street resident Amanda Maile told police that Theriault initially walked into her apartment through an unlocked door and began yelling at her, accusing her of badmouthing him. Maile's child was sleeping in the apartment.
Maile's neighbor, who is Theriault's girlfriend, removed him from the apartment.
But once outside, Theriault began yelling and brandishing a handgun. He walked into the building hallway and allegedly pointed the gun at apartment doors, then he aggressively banged on Maile's door and tried to force the door open.
He left the building, banged on her windows and threw a fan through a window, shattering it.
Bedford police reported that they apprehended Theriault after nearly two hours of a perimeter search that included New Hampshire State Police, and officers from Manchester, Merrimack and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.
Manchester police said both a police dog and a drone were used in the search.
Bedford police said they received a tip about 8:15 p.m. that Theriault was at the Dunkin' Donuts on South River Road. He fled into the woods after being recognized.
Police flushed Theriault out the the woods at 10:30 p.m. near the New Morning Schools, 23 Back River Road, about a quarter mile from the Dunkin' Donuts.
Theriault was considered dangerous and police suggested that anyone who spotted him to stay away and call police.
He faces three Class A felony burglary charges and a Class B charge of reckless conduct.