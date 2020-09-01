MANCHESTER -- A person suffered a gunshot wound overnight Monday at a center city location marred by shootings in the past, according to Manchester police.
Police said a shooting victim arrived at Elliot Hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound about 1:40 a.m.
Police located a crime scene at the corner of Union and Auburn streets. Over this year, the corner has been the location of several shooting incidents.
Police did not disclose any information about the victim such as gender, age of location of the wound.
They said the shooting does not appear to be random and the public is not believed to be in danger.