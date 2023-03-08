Hopkinton tractor-trailer crash
Provided by NH State Police

A Connecticut tractor-trailer driver was arrested in Hopkinton late Tuesday night after state police say he tried to avoid an inspection and crashed into a cement pole before attempting to flee on foot.

Jermayne Eubanks, 42, of Tolland, Connecticut, was charged with conduct after an accident, reckless driving and reckless conduct, according to a news release.