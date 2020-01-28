MANCHESTER -- Two city men are facing burglary charges after police say they got caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a Manchester radio station early Tuesday.
According to Manchester police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the WGIR AM 610 radio station, 400 Stark Lane, around 1:30 a.m.
Police met with the owner of the station, who was viewing live surveillance cameras that police said showed two men inside the building with a flashlight.
The owner told police it looked like the men were moving cameras as they walked through the facility.
According to police, officers set up a perimeter around the building and could reportedly see the two men still inside the building.
The men eventually came out as officers approached the station, police said.
One of the men, identified by police as Joshua Rice, 27, of Manchester, was immediately taken into custody, police said.
The second man, identified as Kenneth Lavertu, 26, of Manchester, ran into an open field before being apprehended, police said.
According to police, further investigation showed several windows had been broken. At the time of the incident, police say the owner told them he didn’t notice anything was missing.
Rice and Lavertu were arrested on charges of burglary, with Lavertu also being charged with resisting arrest.
Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North.