Police: two retailers sell alcohol to underaged customer Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Sep 23, 2022 DURHAM -- Two retailers sold alcohol to an underaged customer who was working with authorities in an undercover sting operation, Durham police said.Clerks at the Mill Road Hannaford Supermarket and Hop & Grind on Madbury Road sold the alcohol on Thursday, Durham police said in a statement.A volunteer, trained by New Hampshire Liquor Commission police, visited 18 licensed locations and tried to purchase alcohol, police said in a statement.Police charged two clerks with prohibited alcohol sales: Samantha Beck of Durham and Anthony Ciampo of Hudson.