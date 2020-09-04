A University of New Hampshire student was accidentally shot in the back when a bullet flew through the wall of her apartment on Thursday evening.
Durham police responded to The Lodges at West Edge at 5:38 p.m. for a report of a 22-year-old female victim who had been struck with an unknown projectile that entered her apartment through a wall adjacent to an apartment next door.
When they arrived, police found Brian Nguyen, 24, the woman’s neighbor, trying to provide first aid.
Nguyen, also a UNH student, had accidentally discharged a handgun while he was in the process of dry firing it, according to police.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she was treated and held for observation, according to a press release issued by Durham police.
Nguyen was charged with one count of felony reckless conduct and was released on personal recognizance bond. Police say the case is still under investigation, but no additional charges are anticipated.
Nguyen will be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover. A date has not yet been set.
It is UNH policy that when a student is charged with a felony, they are no longer allowed to take classes until the case is resolved.
Durham police were assisted at the scene by UNH police, Durham Fire Department and McGregor Memorial EMS.