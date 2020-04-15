The police use of force during the March 2019 shootout at the Quality Inn in Manchester was legally justified, the state's top prosecutor announced Wednesday releasing the final findings into the deadly incident.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the fatal shooting of Stephen Marshall, 51, was legally justified. He also said the use of "less-lethal munitions" against Marshall's two cohorts -- Christian St. Cyr, 26, and Brandie (Tarantino) St. Cyr, 21 -- was also legally justified.
The hours-long standoff started when Marshall pointed a handgun at police and was quickly shot and killed by a Manchester police officer and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent. He was struck by seven bullets and grazed by three.
The St. Cyr couple then held out for hours, firing shots at times. Christian St. Cyr texted a friend and said he had decided to shoot it out with police and not surrender.
"While an accurate account of every shot fired by the occupants is impossible due to the state of the scene when the standoff ended, at least 32 shots were fired from inside the room," the report reads.
One bullet from the St. Cyrs hit the water supply pipe to the bathroom in their room, and water continued to spray in the room for eight hours, the report reads.
Both St. Cyrs were later found dead in the hotel room. Neither suffered gunshot wounds.
The standoff ended at 10:12 a.m., roughly 15 hours after police first made contact with Marshall and asked him to surrender.
