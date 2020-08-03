Police in Derry are looking for whoever touched up grave markers in a local cemetery with gold spray paint, defacing adjacent gravestones in the process.
Derry police say on July 30 they received a report of vandalism to grave markers at Forest Hills Cemetery on Manning Street.
Police said that staff reported after they left for the day on July 29 that someone spray painted dozens of memorial markers with gold paint.
Staff said several gravestones adjacent to the markers were defaced with gold spray paint in the process.
The grave markers were from several different organizations, including the VFW, American Legion, Derry Police Association and Derry Fire Department. Police said many of the markers are bronze or black by design, and are now covered in gold paint.
“It appears that these markers were not maliciously damaged but perhaps the painter sought to refurbish their appearance,” said Derry police in a statement.
“However well-intentioned the actions were, the markers should not have been disturbed. Many families commented on social media regarding the defacing of their loved-ones’ stones and markers and their concern on how to remove the paint.”
Derry Police contacted representatives from the VFW, American Legion and other organizations to determine if they were aware of the defaced markers and all indicated they were not.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Derry police at 432-6111.