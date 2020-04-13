A Manchester woman has been arrested for filing a false report to law enforcement after she claimed she was drugged during an off-campus fraternity event at the University of New Hampshire.
Olivia LeClerc, 20, was arrested at the Durham Police Department on Thursday. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 13, according to an arrest log.
LeClerc is accused of presenting police with a drug test which showed she had benzodiazepines (Xanax) in her system after a social at Kappa Sigma the last week of February. Later, she recanted her story, police said, admitting that she had forged the document.
Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley said police found no evidence that would suggest anyone at the Kappa Sigma social drank a common-source beverage spiked with Xanax.
Kelley said on Monday police put valuable resources into investigating the claim.
“We put a lot of time and effort into this case which took my officers and detectives away from other cases that they were working on. To put forth the effort we did only to find that this never happened is troubling,” Kelley said.
Kappa Sigma was placed on suspension by the chapter’s national organization and the Interfraternity Council pending an investigation at the beginning of March.
UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said on Monday that the university still has an active investigation underway to determine the facts of the case.