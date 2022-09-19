Dana Caruso

Dana Caruso is accused of planting a hidden camera in a Sanibel public bathroom. (COURTESY LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Police in Florida say they have identified 22 of the 55 people who appear in videos shot by cameras allegedly placed in a public bathroom by a New Hampshire man.

Sanibel, Florida, police arrested New Hampshire's Dana Caruso, 58, on Aug. 19 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. He is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July.