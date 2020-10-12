A Nashua woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after state police said she drove the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Manchester on Monday, then rolled over her vehicle trying to do a U-turn.
Breanna Trudeau, 25, was not injured in the 2 a.m. crash, authorities said.
"New Hampshire State Police responded to the report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Manchester," a news release states. "Within moments, NHSP dispatch received reports of a rollover motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 293 at Exit 6."
When he arrived, Trooper Kenneth McGrath found a vehicle on its roof off the roadway.
Callers told police the vehicle had been traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 293.
"Upon attempting to reverse direction on the interstate, the vehicle exited the roadway, and was involved in a rollover motor vehicle accident," State Police said in the news release.
No other vehicles were involved.
Trudeau was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Trooper McGrath at Kenneth.T.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.