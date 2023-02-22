230223-news-portsmap

Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe may be behind a possible hate-crime spree, releasing a list of streets from which they hope to obtain security camera video footage.

Portsmouth police Detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday his department has increased the number of locations from 10 to 15 in and around downtown -- including Temple Israel -- that were spray-painted with swastikas and other hate symbols between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.