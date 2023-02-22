Police are asking for security video footage from several parts of Portsmouth has they investigate the hate graffiti incident from early Tuesday: the downtown area shown in yellow, Summer Street and Miller Avenue to South Street, South Street to Marcy Street, Marcy Street to Court Street, and Maplewood Avenue to Woodbury Avenue.
Swastikas and other graffiti were spraypainted on 13 buildings in Portsmouth overnight Tuesday, including Cup of Joe Coffee Bar on Market Street, which is owned by the city's assistant mayor, who is Black.
An image of the suspected vandal who spray-painted swastikas on more than 10 buildings in downtown Portsmouth early Tuesday.
Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe may be behind a possible hate-crime spree, releasing a list of streets from which they hope to obtain security camera video footage.
Portsmouth police Detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday his department has increased the number of locations from 10 to 15 in and around downtown -- including Temple Israel -- that were spray-painted with swastikas and other hate symbols between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The graffiti was reported in downtown Portsmouth between Deer, Middle and Court streets, with a few instances on Marcy Street.
Portsmouth police are seeking security footage from several areas including the portion of the downtown between Deer, Middle and Court streets, along with Marcy Street, Summer Street through Miller Avenue and surrounding streets; South Street from Miller Avenue to Marcy Street; Marcy Street from Court Street to New Castle Avenue, and Maplewood Avenue toward Woodbury Avenue.
In surveillance photos taken early Tuesday, a masked suspect can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “Maine” on the front.
Anyone with information or video surveillance cameras in those areas is asked to contact McCarthy at 603-616-7656.
“Silence in the face of these crimes means siding with the perpetrator, and these crimes do not represent the beliefs of our city,” Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern said in a statement.
In January, two members of a New England-based white supremacist group involved in hanging banners from a Portsmouth overpass that read “Keep New England White” were charged with civil rights violations by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The pair are due in Rockingham County Superior Court on March 1.
Attorney General John M. Formella announced Tuesday that his department’s Civil Rights Unit is working with Portsmouth police on the investigation.
“This type of hateful and threatening criminal activity, motivated by racial or religious intolerance, particularly at places of worship, has no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated,” Formella said in a statement.
“We will work to find and prosecute whoever is responsible, to the fullest extent of the law. Our communities are safer and stronger when we all join together and have zero tolerance for violence motivated by hatred for our fellow citizens whether based on race, creed, or other protected characteristics.”
Formella encouraged anyone with information about the graffiti incidents in Portsmouth to come forward.