A Portsmouth woman was found guilty on Thursday of assaulting a 92-year-old nursing home patient.
Samantha Siegel, 20, put her hand over the mouth of an elderly woman with dementia and video recorded the incident on her cell phone.
Siegel was working as a licensed nursing assistant at St. Ann’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover when the incident occurred in July 2018.
Siegel titled the video “When you can’t deal with a topic anymore” and showed it to retail worker David Lozeau at the Fox Run Mall in Newington. Lozeau contacted St. Ann’s and Siegel was fired.
Lozeau was the first trial witness called by the Attorney General’s office on Wednesday. He said the video came up when he was chatting about work challenges with Siegel and another person.
“She mentioned she did some sort of hospice care and worked with the elderly,” Lozeau testified. “One of the videos was her putting her hand over a patient’s mouth… She must have thought it would be funny to show us, I guess.”
Viewers of the video can hear Siegel say the woman’s name and then “Shhh, shhh.”
In addition to being found guilty of simple assault, Siegel was found guilty of abuse of a facility patient. Both are Class A misdemeanors punishable with up to one year in the county jail.
Siegel is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, according to court documents.
Siegel was found guilty on the same charges at Dover District Court in June of last year but decided to appeal her convictions and ask for a new trial at Strafford County Superior Court.