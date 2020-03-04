A Portsmouth woman is accused of assaulting a 92-year-old nursing home patient, with prosecutors saying she put her hand over the mouth of an elderly woman with dementia and video recorded the incident on her cell phone.
Samantha Siegel, 20, is on trial at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover this week.
Siegel was working as a licensed nursing assistant at St. Ann’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover when the video was made in July 2018.
Siegel titled the video “When you can’t deal with a topic anymore” and showed it to retail worker David Lozeau at the Fox Run Mall in Newington. Lozeau contacted St. Ann’s and Siegel was fired.
During his opening statements on Wednesday morning, Assistant Attorney General Thomas Worboys said Siegel was trained to be a nursing assistant and was entrusted with caring for the woman.
“We put professional caregivers in a position of trust to take care of the most vulnerable people in society,” Worboys told the jury.
Under New Hampshire law, the Attorney General’s Office is responsible for the prosecution of health care facility employees charged with willful abuse, management or neglect of a patient.
Siegel’s defense attorney, Joanne Stella, argued that even though what her client did was wrong, it was not criminal.
“This was nothing aggressive. This was a light touch for only a second,” Stella said.
Stella spoke about the second charge against Siegel, which is abuse of a facility patient. Stella said Siegel did not willfully abuse or mistreat the elderly woman.
Both of the charges against Siegel are Class A misdemeanors punishable with up to one year in the county jail.
According to a news release issued by officials at the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Siegel was found guilty of simple assault and abuse of a facility patient at Dover Circuit Court on June 4, 2019.
Siegel was fined $500 for the assault charge and given a six-month suspended sentence. On the charge of abusing a facility patient, Siegel was sentenced to nine months in jail with all but 90 days suspended.
Siegel appealed her convictions and asked for a new trial at Strafford County Superior Court.
Siegel’s jury trial in superior court is expected to last two days, according to court records.