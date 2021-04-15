A Portsmouth man was arrested after police said he threatened someone with a gun inside an apartment and fired twice while children were inside late Tuesday night.
Samuel So, 39, of 100 Ledgewood Drive, Apt. 9., faces two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count each of criminal threatening and criminal mischief.
According to police, Portsmouth officers were dispatched to So’s apartment at 11:57 p.m. to investigate a report of someone being threatened with a gun.
Detectives found two rounds were fired and went through an apartment window.
Police said the alleged victim and two children were inside the room when the gun was fired, but no injuries were reported.
So is being held at Rockingham County jail.