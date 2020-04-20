PORTSMOUTH - Police say a Portsmouth man who allegedly threatened three building contractors with a shotgun was arrested Monday following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement.
According to Portsmouth police, around 8:15 a.m. Monday emergency dispatchers received a phone call stating that a man had threatened a group of people with a firearm near 1001 Islington St.
According to police, the caller reported the man, identified as Nathan Strawbridge, 46,of 1001 Islington St. Apt.10, threatened three building contractors while displaying a firearm from inside his apartment.
Police made initial phone contact with Strawbridge, who refused to exit the apartment. Police said an investigation led to probable cause that Strawbridge had committed criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony.
Police activated the Seacoast Emergency Response Team to assist Portsmouth officers.
Around 12:30 p.m. phone contact with Strawbridge was established by crisis negotiators, and a short time later, Strawbridge exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries to any party. A search was conducted and a firearm was recovered from inside the apartment.
According to police, Strawbridge was held without bail. He is scheduled for arraignment April 21 at the Rockingham County Superior Court.