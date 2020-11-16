A Portsmouth man faces reckless conduct charges after police say he fired a bullet through the wall of an adjoining apartment late last week.
Portsmouth police responded to the Brew House apartments at 90 Brewery Lane last Thursday to investigate a report of a possible bullet hole in a fourth floor apartment.
Upon arrival, detectives determined that a .45 caliber round came through the wall from an abutting apartment sometime overnight, police said.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at the apartment where police believe the bullet was fired, and after collecting additional evidence at that residence a man identified as Christopher Bell, 30, of Portsmouth was arrested.
Bell was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two counts of criminal mischief, police said.
No additional information was available.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Portsmouth police at 603-610-7609.