CONCORD — A Portsmouth man accused of pocketing thousands of dollars in a scheme involving shipping lobsters to Vietnam pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to charges of wire fraud, federal officials said.
John Foster, 56, of Portsmouth pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to four counts of wire fraud, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement. Foster, who was detained pending sentencing, is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.
According to court documents and statements in court, from 2014 to May 2018, Foster owned multiple limited liability companies that were used in his scheme. In each case, Murray said, Foster defrauded victims to obtain money he claimed would be used for business projects, instead using the money for his personal benefit.
According to court documents, in 2018 Foster owned J.O. Foods, which facilitated the purchase and shipment of food to foreign countries. He agreed to send several thousand pounds of lobster to Vietnam, where a customer agreed to pay J.O. Foods $145,500 for the delivery of the seafood favorite. Foster told the customer the lobster was being shipped, officials said.
In 2014, Foster owned JM Application, Design and Technologies, which Foster claimed developed and sold mobile computer applications. Foster used false claims to persuade seven people to invest $250,000, then claimed the money was being used to further business development.
In 2015, Foster promised investors he would develop an app called ‘Rocket Dog’ to assist businesses. Foster convinced an individual to invest more than $156,000 to develop the app.
During the next several months, Murray said, Foster provided misleading information and material about the development of the app. Also in 2015, Foster offered to create an app for another business and falsely claimed to have secured a patent for the app.
According to officials, Foster used false claims to persuade individuals to give him more than $120,000 he claimed would be used to develop the app.
