A Portsmouth man who was sued after he fired a gun toward a teenager who showed up at his house in the middle of the night because he mistakenly thought it was location of a party denied that he’s the one who was reckless that night.
In response to the lawsuit filed by Oscar LaLime, Mark Gray argues he wasn’t reckless or negligent in the shooting incident on Aug. 18, 2018, outside his home at 140 Summer St.
Gray has claimed that he thought LaLime was an intruder when the teenager entered the home where he lives with his partner, former Portsmouth police commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh, shortly after 3 a.m.
LaLime, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has said he was invited to a party via social media by Cavanaugh’s daughter, thought the party was at her home, and didn’t realize that the party was being held someplace else.
“LaLime recklessly or negligently entered the Gray/Cavanaugh home in the dead of night, without invitation or good cause, when it was darkened with no sign of activity, much less a party, and ascended three flights of stairs to just outside the defendants’ bedroom, causing them reasonably to believe that one or more persons had invaded their home with criminal intent. LaLime (recklessly) or negligently fled the home without immediately identifying himself as a friend of Cavanaugh’s daughter,” Gray’s attorney, Mark Mallory, wrote in the response filed recently in Rockingham County Superior Court.
LaLime accuses Gray and Cavanaugh of negligent infliction of emotional distress for what the suit describes as a “near death experience.”
The suit was filed after a jury in January acquitted Gray of felony attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
Cavanaugh also faced a separate criminal trial last August and was convicted of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and accomplice to criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. She is appealing her case in the state Supreme Court.
The shots were fired at LaLime’s truck after he fled the residence and Cavanaugh and Gray went outside to investigate further.
“Mark Gray then ran out of the house carrying something in his hand. Brenna Cavanaugh began shouting words to the effect of ‘shoot’ and ‘shoot him.’ Mr. Gray then approached Oscar LaLime and while standing across the street discharged his gun at the front of the vehicle. At this point, Oscar realized that the object Mr. Gray was carrying (was) a handgun and that his truck had been struck,” LaLime’s suit said.
LaLime claims he then put the truck in forward gear as Gray fired five additional shots at his truck. A total of three shots hit the truck.
Gray’s lawyer wrote in the response that LaLime “exposed himself to the risk of being shot as in reasonable self defense by Mark Gray.”
Gray argues that he acted in self-defense when he fired the shots because he had “reasonably based fear of death or serious bodily injury” as the truck came at him.
“LaLime recklessly or negligently failed to identify himself to Brenna Cavanaugh as soon as she exited her home, but instead, in an attempt to avoid detection, recklessly or (negligently) operated his parents’ truck by careening backwards so as to collide with a utility pole and then accelerating forward and swerving, knowingly or unknowingly, in the direction where Mark Gray was standing on Summer Street, putting Gray in reasonable fear for his life,” Mallory wrote in the response.