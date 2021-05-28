Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help understanding how a 56-year-old woman was found dead this week of what appeared to be a drug overdose.
Police were asked to check on Deborah Miller, 56, of Portsmouth on Wednesday morning, according to a news release. But police said they found her dead in her Court Street apartment.
Police are investigating Miller's death, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy.
Police said the medical examiner will make the final call about how Miller died, but said her death appeared to be caused by a drug overdose.
Portsmouth police ask anyone with information about Miller's death to call Detective Matthew Young at (603) 610-7619.