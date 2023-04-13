A threat of a school shooting, posted in a video on social media, prompted Portsmouth school officials to close all city schools Thursday.
In a message sent to parents, staff and students late Wednesday night, Zach McLaughlin, superintendent of schools, said police notified him of "a threat to commit a school shooting at Portsmouth High School via a social media platform."
McLaughlin said police had "received a video of someone saying they would shoot up the school."
"As we are not currently in a position to feel that the threat is yet resolved, we need to make a decision regarding tomorrow's school day," he wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the safety of our school community, all Portsmouth schools will be closed tomorrow."
"Finally, I just want to acknowledge the emotions of a moment like this," McLaughlin wrote. "It can be laced with fear, anger and sadness. Amid this challenging time, we appreciate your support as we do our best to keep our students and staff safe."
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern expressed support for the response. "As a father, I want to thank Superintendent McLaughlin for making the decision to prioritize safety and for the acknowledgement of the emotions at a time like this," he said in a statement.
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a news release it had been notified of the threat to Portsmouth High School.
"All threats are taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined," officials said. "Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency."
Portsmouth has three elementary schools, a middle school, a high school, an alternative high school and a technical school. The school district educates about 2,500 students, according to its website.