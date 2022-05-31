A third-grade student from Portsmouth was killed in a shooting Saturday in South Carolina, according to school officials.
The 8-year-old student attended Little Harbour Elementary, according to a note from Superintendent Steve Zadravec.
“It is with the heaviest hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend,” Zadravec wrote in a note to parents and guardians. “The family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina. An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”
The school will have increased counseling support for students, Zadravec said.
Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C., was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Allen had randomly shot at cars driving by his home.
“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s had a history,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told News 13 before the death was announced. “He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”
The boy's father was also hit but expected to recover.
Mayor Deaglan McEachern said in a statement there “are no words to express the shock and sadness” of the killing.
“Just last week we gathered in a vigil to remember the 19 children whose lives were cut short in Texas. We tried to imagine how those parents felt, how we would feel. Now that darkness has crept into Portsmouth and taken the life of one of our own,” he wrote.
He added, “Portsmouth stands with the family, friends and classmates in grief at this dark hour. Counseling is available through the schools. If you have trouble accessing assistance, please reach out directly to me.”