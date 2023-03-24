BOSTON — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lowell who admitted to attempting to bribe a supervisor as part of a scheme to intercept packages of cocaine to support his drug habit was sentenced to serve one day in prison.

The sentence comes after John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., 61, pleaded guilty in federal court in November to bribery of a public official, and distribution of cocaine for selling the drug to the supervisor he attempted to bribe, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.