CONCORD -- State prison officials are asking for the public’s help locating an inmate they say walked away from a transitional house in Manchester late last week.
The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced on Monday that minimum-security resident Michael Stevens of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester failed to return from his place of employment the night of Friday, Oct. 23. Stevens was placed on “escape” status just before 10:30 p.m. that evening.
According to prison officials, Stevens is described as a 43-year-old white male, 5-foot-1, 195 pounds. with brown eyes, a shaved head with a mustache and goatee.
According to officials, he was last seen at 5 p.m. in Manchester, riding as a passenger in a 2016 White 4 door Chevy Cruze with N.H. registration 4787398.
Stevens was sentenced for receiving stolen property charge and three counts of theft by deception. His minimum parole date was last Feb. 17, with a current maximum release date of February 19, 2023, prison officials said.
Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts should call the NH Department of Corrections Investigations Bureau at 271-4416, 848-2569 or your local law enforcement agency.