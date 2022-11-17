Berlin federal prison

The federal prison in Berlin has the capacity to house 1,700 male inmates and is the only federal prison in New Hampshire.

 Lorna Colquhoun/Union Leader File Photo

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department has ordered its Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to take "immediate actions" against the problem of federal employees who sexually abuse inmates.

A forceful Nov. 2 memo from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says she and BOP Director Colette Peters "embrace" recommendations from a working group of senior department officials. Monaco formed it because of her "grave concerns about instances of sexual misconduct involving employees."