MANCHESTER -- A serial sex crime perpetrator will spend at least four years behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday to exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl at a Family Dollar store.
Jeffrey Gelinas, 44, pleaded guilty to two felony indecent exposure charges in Hillsborough County Superior Court and was sentenced to 4 to 10 years at New Hampshire State Prison. Because he has already spent a year and seven months in jail awaiting trial, Gelinas could be paroled in as little as two years and five months, prosecutors said.
“This is a significant sentence that hopefully deters this sort of conduct,” said John Harding, an assistant Hillsborough County attorney who was one of two prosecutors on the case.
Prosecutors said Gelinas must comply with all recommendations contained in a psycho-sexual evaluation. That evaluation is not available to the public, said prosecutor Nicole Thorspecken.
Gelinas surfaced in the 2000s as the main suspect in the “Jack the Snipper” cases, a series of break-ins where a burglar snipped off the undergarments of University of New Hampshire students as they slept.
Gelinas pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted burglary and was paroled in 2012 after serving eight years in prison.
Then in 2013, Dover police charged him with flashing a young girl at a Bed, Bath and Beyond store. In 2015, he was sentenced to two to seven years in state prison for exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl at a Salem bookstore.
Gelinas was living at 747 Union St. and on parole from an earlier conviction when arrested on Jan. 8, 2019. Two days earlier, a man had exposed himself twice to an 8-year-old girl at the Family Dollar Store on Lincoln Street.
Harding praised the work of Manchester police Detective Scott Riley in the case. Manchester police obtained video footage of the exposure, and circulated it within the department. The officer in charge of maintaining the sexual offender registry recognized Gelinas.
Part of his sentence includes a suspended 7 1/2 year prison term that authorities can invoke if he gets into trouble again.