Prisoner at Rockingham County jail charged with Maine double homicide By Tristan Smith masslive.com Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 21-year-old Springfield man and a Maine teenage boy were found dead in a Maine home last week and a 46-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the killings, according to police.Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21 of Springfield, and Mohamed Aden, 21, of Lewiston, Maine were found dead in a Poland, Maine residence on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a Maine State Police spokesperson.After investigators conducted a series of interviews over the weekend, authorities charged 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich of Auburn, Maine with double homicide in connection with the alleged murders.Police said Aldrich is being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire on property crime charges unrelated to the killings.After court proceedings, Aldrich will be moved from New Hampshire to Maine to answer to the two homicide charges.Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bomb hoaxes reported at Target stores in Bedford, Keene Judge rejects bail for man charged with murder outside Manchester Goat bar A love triangle ends in a murder; trial in Manchester court becomes a whodunnit +6 He threatened his kidnapper on Instagram. They both got prison time. Former SportsZone owner convicted on sexual assault charges {{title}} Most Popular Whistleblower filing: Source leaked material damaging to Quinn NH safety officials ask for vigilance as white supremacists promote 'day of hate' DNA on a cigarette butt just helped solve a 52-year-old Vt. murder A love triangle ends in a murder; trial in Manchester court becomes a whodunnit Elderly pedestrian fighting for life after struck by driver allegedly on drugs Former SportsZone owner convicted on sexual assault charges Nashua man charged after allegedly assaulting infant Portsmouth cops increase number of areas hit by hateful graffiti to 15, seek security footage On eve of trial, Seabrook ex-pastor considers pleading guilty to sexual abuse of three boys NHPR podcast takes up 1988 Bow murder Request News Coverage