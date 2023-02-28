A 21-year-old Springfield man and a Maine teenage boy were found dead in a Maine home last week and a 46-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the killings, according to police.

Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21 of Springfield, and Mohamed Aden, 21, of Lewiston, Maine were found dead in a Poland, Maine residence on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a Maine State Police spokesperson.