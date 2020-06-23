CONCORD - A Massachusetts man who claimed to be a vampire was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to a New Hampshire woman from prison, prosecutors said.
Matthew Oliver, 38, formerly of Everett, Mass., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced Tuesday.
Oliver previously was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 19, 2019.
According to court documents and statements made during a jury trial, Oliver mailed the threatening communications while incarcerated at the Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse, N.Y., in 2017, after being indicted in 2016 on 11 counts of burglary.
According to court documents, on Jan. 23, 2017, the U.S. Postal Service delivered an envelope to a woman’s home in Seabrook, which contained a four-page handwritten letter on “Onondaga County Justice Inmate Letterhead.”
According to court documents, the letter contained “rambling, difficult to follow, run-on-sentences in which the defendant claimed to be a vampire who worships Satan.”
According to court documents, the letter read, “If I were you I’d tread carefully around town as only a moron will drive without auto insurance since you cannot afford the premium you owl and when I am done with you, you won’t be able to walk let alone breathe until you die a moments notice from the day of my choice.”
Officials said that in April of 2017, while still incarcerated, Oliver mailed another letter, which contained a threat to assault the Seabrook woman’s daughter.
“Violent threats damage the personal peace and security of victims and are not protected by the First Amendment,” Murray said in a statement. “Those who send violent threats through the mail are not exercising free speech rights, they are committing crimes that undermine the rights of their victims. We will not tolerate such threats. Rather, we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the criminals who send them.”
“With today’s sentence, Matthew Oliver is finally being held accountable for terrorizing two women with violent threats, causing them to fear for their physical safety,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Let this case be a warning to others who are seeking to exact revenge while behind bars; the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not hesitate to take swift action against anyone who tries to continue their criminal conduct by sending threatening hate mail."