CONCORD -- State officials on Wednesday identified the prisoner who died at the medium security state prison in Berlin following a fight as James Dale, who was convicted of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Hopkinton in 1997.
Dale, 65, was involved in a "resident-on-resident" assault on Monday in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella and Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks.
The statement said New Hampshire State Police and Attorney General prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of Dale's death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Dale is no stranger to prison violence. In 2002, he was convicted of slashing the throat of an inmate at a prison in Graterford, Pa., in 2000.
James Dale and another New Hampshire murderer, Eric Thornton, were serving their sentence at the prison under an interstate agreement that allows states to swap out prisoners, according to a 2002 Union Leader article.
The victim, Jason Selders, was a suspected snitch, the article said.
The rape and smothering death of Elizabeth Knapp in July 1997 shocked the state and residents of Hopkinton, a town in western Merrimack County.
Police initially brought charges against the live-in boyfriend of Knapp's mother, Richard Buchanan. But DNA evidence ruled him out, semen found during an examination of the victim was a strong match for Dale.
Dale was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of rape and sentenced to 60 to 120 years in state prison.
Knapp's mother believed that not only Dale was responsible for the killing.
Dale maintained his innocence, and in 2016 brought a 225-page lawsuit in federal court seeking a new trial. Two years later, a U.S. District Court judge rejected the lawsuit. A year later, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his appeal.