CONCORD  -- State officials on Wednesday identified the prisoner who died at the medium security state prison in Berlin following a fight as James Dale, who was convicted of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Hopkinton in 1997.

Dale, 65, was involved in a "resident-on-resident" assault on Monday in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella and Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks.